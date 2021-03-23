Judge Jerry Gets a Third Season in Syndication

All rise for Judge Jerry Springer! NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed Springer's courtroom show, Judge Jerry, for a third season in syndication, per Deadline.

Springer stated:

I couldn’t be more excited for this new season where our audience gets an even closer look into the conflicts and drama of some very intense and outrageous disputes. I’m totally aware of how fortunate I am to have such a rewarding job, and I promise viewers and stations to do everything I can to dispense justice and fairness in a most entertaining way.

Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said:

With his unique ability to relate to people from all walks of life, our guests trust Judge Jerry Springer to get to the truth and lay all their cards on the table in his courtroom — good and bad.

Season Two of Judge Jerry averages one million daily viewers and garners one of the youngest audiences amongst court shows. NBCU reports that Judge Jerry, executive produced by Kerry Shannon, made its national syndication debut in fall 2019. In the process, it was the highest-rated debut of a syndicated court show in five years.