Katie Couric Details Her "Exhausting" Experience Guest-Hosting Jeopardy

Katie Couric is looking back on her guest-hosting gig at Jeopardy!. She recounted her experience to Poynter and explained why the job was "exhausting."

RELATED: WATCH: Katie Couric Explains Why Guest Hosting Jeopardy! Is "a Real Honor"

RELATED: Jeopardy! Announces More Celebrity Guest Hosts

Filming Jeopardy! was grueling. Couric recounted:

They gave me a day of rehearsal, thank God. They were delivering some clues for the first week like they were delivering the nuclear code. I basically had to promise my life savings if I divulged any of the clues to anyone. They were really very serious about it.

So the first day I rehearsed and then the second day, I did five shows. And the third day, I did five more shows. It was highly COVID-sensitive and they had serious protocols in place, which made it even more challenging because I couldn’t get near anybody and when I was interviewing them, I couldn’t move close or anything like that. When they handed me notes, they basically put them on the floor and then walked away and I had to go get them. It sort of added to the novelty of the whole experience.

She added:

But it’s pretty exhausting to do five of those in one day — just to make sure you’re pronouncing everything correctly. They give you these complicated Latin terms. My daughters would’ve really crushed it, but I don’t really speak Latin. (laughs) And really obscure Beowulf-like 16th-century German literature and it’s like, 'Holy cow!' Listen, I love 'Jeopardy' and I’ve always marveled at the contestants. But this really made me appreciate and respect the contestants more than I already did.

Would she host the game show full time? Couric dished: