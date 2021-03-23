Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) romantic life is just a bit of a mess these days on The Young and the Restless. He's committed to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and loves her but he's also still drawn to, and in love with, Sharon (Sharon Case). Why is that? Grossman spoke with Soap Opera Digest to give his theory.

Why do you think Adam is so torn between Sharon and Chelsea? With Sharon, it’s the ‘first love’ thing for him. I think the reason why Adam and Chelsea can relate to each other so well is because they both have this dark, manipulative, con-artist side.

Interesting. While Adam's confused on matters of the heart, he isn't when it comes to which one of his elder siblings he's in competition with. Grossman discussed which one between Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) keeps him on his toes.