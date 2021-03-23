ABC

The View's Meghan McCain has apologized for past comments which may have fueled any hatred and bigotry towards the Asian-American community. On Monday, McCain released a statement where she condemned her previous remarks, which may have condoned former President Donald Trump's "racist rhetoric."

McCain posted on Twitter,

McCain's apology comes after she was called out online for posting on Twitter "STOP ASIAN HATE" a day after the Atlanta-area shooting, which left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Users on social media ripped McCain for her post when she supported Trump in calling COVID-19 the "China virus" in 2020 on a segment of The View. Watch the clip below.

HBO's John Oliver on Last Week Tonight slammed McCain for her posts and previous remarks on Sunday's recent episode where he stated,

Oh good! Meghan McCain doesn't have a problem with it. Listen not to the scores of Asian-Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who's dressed like she's about to lay off 47 people over Zoom.

Oliver further stated McCain, having no issue with the term "China virus" has,