Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of March 24, 2021

Mike Manning

All My Children

  • Socorro Santiago (ex-Isabella) stars in the new film iGilbert
  • Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will star in an as-yet-untitled Hallmark movie airing May 15, part of the network's "Summer Nights" programming, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead, airing April 11

Another World

  • Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy)'s production company is developing a dramatic series about the dangers of technology and a docuseries called History in Color, about Black trailblazers in history

As the World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

  • Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin) will star in the family adventure flick Dakota, filming next month in Italy
  • Jack Coleman (ex-Jake) will guest on Chicago P.D. as "Disco Bob” Ruzek
  • Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) is slated to star in the psychological thriller Bibi, in the vein of Rosemary's Baby
  • Noah Segan (ex-Connor) will appear in the upcoming film Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins; watch the trailer here
  • Christopher Gerse (ex-Will) stars in the upcoming horror flick Death Camp
  • Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) appears in the new film Slapface
  • Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) stars in the baking-themed Hallmark movie Baker's Son, part of the network's "Summer Nights" programming, out June 12
  • Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas) stars in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill, airing April 18 

General Hospital

  • Vic Stagliano (ex-Walker) will appear on the sitcom Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me as Paul Newton

Generations

  • Robert Torti (ex-Kyle) appears in the short film Gastropod

Guiding Light

One Life to Live

  • Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) stars in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead, airing April 11
  • Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) will produce a 2022 revival of his father Melvin's 1971 musical Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death

Passions

  • Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) stars in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, airing May 16

The Young and the Restless

