Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of March 24, 2021

All My Children
- Socorro Santiago (ex-Isabella) stars in the new film iGilbert
- Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will star in an as-yet-untitled Hallmark movie airing May 15, part of the network's "Summer Nights" programming, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead, airing April 11
Another World
- Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy)'s production company is developing a dramatic series about the dangers of technology and a docuseries called History in Color, about Black trailblazers in history
As the World Turns
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Tracy Melchior (ex-Kristen) appears in the film The Runner, out now
- Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge) stars in the movie Surprise Trip
- Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) will produce the film Badass Biker Chicks of Marrakesh, about women in Moroccan motorcycle racing, for his Wayfarer Studios
- Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) is building a business that uses improv techniques to coach execs and other leaders
Days of Our Lives
- Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin) will star in the family adventure flick Dakota, filming next month in Italy
- Jack Coleman (ex-Jake) will guest on Chicago P.D. as "Disco Bob” Ruzek
- Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) is slated to star in the psychological thriller Bibi, in the vein of Rosemary's Baby
- Noah Segan (ex-Connor) will appear in the upcoming film Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins; watch the trailer here
- Christopher Gerse (ex-Will) stars in the upcoming horror flick Death Camp
- Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) appears in the new film Slapface
- Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) stars in the baking-themed Hallmark movie Baker's Son, part of the network's "Summer Nights" programming, out June 12
- Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas) stars in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill, airing April 18
General Hospital
- Vic Stagliano (ex-Walker) will appear on the sitcom Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me as Paul Newton
Generations
- Robert Torti (ex-Kyle) appears in the short film Gastropod
Guiding Light
One Life to Live
- Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) stars in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead, airing April 11
- Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) will produce a 2022 revival of his father Melvin's 1971 musical Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death
Passions
- Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) stars in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, airing May 16
The Young and the Restless