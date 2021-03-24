Booked and Busy: What Soap Stars Are Up to the Week of March 24, 2021

Steven Bergman Photography All My Children Socorro Santiago (ex-Isabella) stars in the new film iGilbert (ex-Bianca) will Lacey Chabert star in an as-yet-untitled Hallmark movie airing May 15, part of the network's "Summer Nights" programming, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead, airing April 11 Another World (ex-Roy)'s production company is Morgan Freeman developing a dramatic series about the dangers of technology and a docuseries called History in Color, about Black trailblazers in history
As the World Turns The Bold and the Beautiful (ex-Kristen) Tracy Melchior appears in the film The Runner, out now (ex-Ridge) Ronn Moss stars in the movie Surprise Trip (ex-Graham) will Justin Baldoni produce the film Badass Biker Chicks of Marrakesh, about women in Moroccan motorcycle racing, for his Wayfarer Studios (ex-Reese) is Wayne Brady building a business that uses improv techniques to coach execs and other leaders Days of Our Lives (ex-Austin) will Patrick Muldoon star in the family adventure flick Dakota, filming next month in Italy Jack Coleman (ex-Jake) will guest on Chicago P.D. as "Disco Bob” Ruzek (ex-Stephanie) is slated to Shelley Hennig star in the psychological thriller Bibi, in the vein of Rosemary's Baby Noah Segan (ex-Connor) will appear in the upcoming film Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins; watch the trailer here Christopher Gerse (ex-Will) stars in the upcoming horror flick Death Camp (Abigail) Marci Miller appears in the music video for JUICYPEAR's "Keep Your Love On"; watch it here (ex-Charlie) Mike Manning appears in the new film Slapface Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) stars in the baking-themed Hallmark movie Ba ker's Son, part of the network's "Summer Nights" programming, out June 12 (ex-Nicholas) Victor Webster stars in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill, airing April 18
General Hospital Vic Stagliano (ex-Walker) will appear on the sitcom Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me as Paul Newton Generations Robert Torti (ex-Kyle) appears in the short film Gastropod
One Life to Live (ex-Liz) Barbara Niven stars in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead, airing April 11 (ex-Doc) will Mario Van Peebles produce a 2022 revival of his father Melvin's 1971 musical Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death Passions (ex-Miguel) Jesse Metcalfe stars in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, airing May 16
