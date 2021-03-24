Former Jeopardy Contestants Pen Open Letter to EP Over Dr. Oz Hosting Concerns
Former Jeopardy! contestants have penned a letter on Medium, expressing their concern over Dr. Mehmet Oz as guest host. In a note to executive producer Mike Richards, more than 600 signatories claimed that "Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for."
They explained:
Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm. These ideas include promoting supplements that do nothing, legitimizing gay conversion therapy (which is banned in California, as well as 19 other states), dangerous 'cures' for autism, and, most recently, the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19. None of these things is backed by any scientific fact and by promoting them he is actively putting his viewers in danger. In fact, his ideas are so dangerous that thousands of his colleagues have petitioned to have him fired from his position at Columbia Medical School. And what kind of message does this send to the LGBTQ+ and autistic contestants and viewers of Jeopardy!?
The contestants further added:
Jeopardy! is known for being incredibly rigorous; a well-deserved reputation. As contestants, we’ve all seen what happens behind the scenes if there’s any doubt about a question. We’ve seen writers and judges frantically cross-reference answers in real time to make sure that the facts are accurate. To then invite Dr. Oz to guest-host is a slap in the face to all involved.
