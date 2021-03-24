'Guiding Light' Episode Entered into National Recording Registry

A radio episode of Guiding Light has been entered into the National Recording Registry. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has added iconic audio recordings into the NRR for its significance to America's sound heritage. GL appears along albums from Janet Jackson and Nas, Kermit the Frog "The Rainbow Connection," and a recording of Thomas Edison's voice.

The episode in question aired on Nov. 22, 1945. Here's the LoC's description of the iconic show: