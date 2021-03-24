Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Katrina Bowden (Flo) is now playing a member of the Logan clan. She spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her character being welcomed into the family and what's to come for Ms. Fulton.

What does it mean for Flo to embraced by her relatives? Bowden dished:

It means the world to Flo. I think she was expecting them to never accept her back in. She obviously didn’t like that but she understood it. Flo had made her bed and she was ready to lie in it, but in the back of her mind, I think she was secretly hoping that something better could come of their family dynamic.

Now, the blonde is even working at Forrester Creations! But things aren't all easy-breezy. Bowden explained:

She’s a little nervous because she wants to do an amazing job to prove that she is worthy of being a part of the family. The one person she still needs to make amends with is Hope [Annika Noelle]. That’s the one Logan woman she would love to create a connection with again but at the same time, she realizes how unlikely that would be to happen.

On the home front, is Flo going to get her happily-ever-after with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and her new family? Bowden teased: