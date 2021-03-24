Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan (Amanda) is finally connecting with her long-lost mother, Naya (Ptosha Storey). Naya reaches out to the legal eagle for help with her father...who was the one who insisted his daughter give up her twins! Storey opened up to TV Insider about her character's actions.

Naya at first tried to keep Amanda at arm's length; what was the impetus behind her decision? Storey explained:

It’s still about what other people would think. How many of us make our decisions based on what we think other people will say? She gave up her daughters [Amanda and Hilary] when she was in college. She’s still trying to please her family.

Things are changing now, with Naya asking for Amanda's help...but does she also want a relationship with her child? Storey added:

Amanda’s a Harvard graduate. Naya has seen that Amanda’s reputation precedes her. This is an opportunity for Amanda to help her family. Naya sees that Amanda’s a great attorney who happens to be her daughter. Mishael is amazing. She’s talented and beautiful. Y&R has some stellar talent.

Surely Amanda's loyalties will be divided at Naya's request. Storey teased: