The View Alum Sherri Shepherd Weighs In on The Talk Drama
Former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd is giving her two cents on the drama over at The Talk. Shepherd would know a few things about on-air drama, since she did seven seasons at the ABC gab fest. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Shepherd voiced her thoughts regarding the heated exchange between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, which took place on March 10.
According to Shepherd, Mrs. O was out of order for telling Underwood not to cry when the two got into the debate over Piers Morgan's comments surrounding Meghan Markle. Shepherd stated,
Um, I'm grown. I'm raising children. This is a job for me, the way it is for you. So how dare you tell me how I can act? I think that was definitely crossing the line. I would expect an apology to be forthcoming because you're two grown women.
While Osbourne has been giving multiple interviews where she accuses the brass over at the Tiffany Network, Shepherd is more focused on Underwood's wellbeing. Shepherd remarked,
I think this has been hard because nobody's talking about Shery. I think everybody's been talking about Sharon, Sharon, Sharon. But what did Sheryl Underwood have to go through on The Talk when she had to speak in very slow and measured terms, and to talk to Sharon while Sharon was going off. When they tried to cut to commercial and you hear curse words coming out of Sharon's mouth. They've been together [10] seasons. What was that for her? I think that's a hard thing to have a woman talk to you in that kind of way. As well as a trigger for a lot of women who have to be in this situation of someone treating you like you're less than.