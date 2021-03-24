The View Alum Sherri Shepherd Weighs In on The Talk Drama

Former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd is giving her two cents on the drama over at The Talk. Shepherd would know a few things about on-air drama, since she did seven seasons at the ABC gab fest. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Shepherd voiced her thoughts regarding the heated exchange between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, which took place on March 10.

According to Shepherd, Mrs. O was out of order for telling Underwood not to cry when the two got into the debate over Piers Morgan's comments surrounding Meghan Markle. Shepherd stated,

Um, I'm grown. I'm raising children. This is a job for me, the way it is for you. So how dare you tell me how I can act? I think that was definitely crossing the line. I would expect an apology to be forthcoming because you're two grown women.

While Osbourne has been giving multiple interviews where she accuses the brass over at the Tiffany Network, Shepherd is more focused on Underwood's wellbeing. Shepherd remarked,