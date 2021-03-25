Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Our focus once again turns to the ever continuing saga of the ramifications of Liam’s errant penis. He just knows his most recent sexual mishap surely doesn’t mean the end of his marriage to Hope.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) recap: Liam Blames Hope For His Sexual Vulnerability

Liam's hopes are brutally rebuffed as Hope sends him to the mean streets of Los Angeles to consider what he did. Liam ducks his head in shame and walks away. Well, sort of . . . he walks to the other side of the door and looks back as Hope weeps for the loss of her marriage . . . at least for now.

What are you thinking of Hope’s decision to kick Liam to the curb? What do you think is next for this oft tortured couple. Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

