On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Carly Silver dive into the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

However, they couldn't pass up talking about the controversy at The Talk after Sharon Osbourne faced off with the other hosts over Piers Morgan's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blockbuster Oprah interview.

The Bold and the Beautiful had a rough week creatively, but it wasn't the only soap that struggled.

Linsey Godfrey is out at Days of Our Lives. Kristen uses a mask to fake being Sara. Is the once promising potential supercouple of Ben and Ciara being driven into the ground? Jackée Harry's Paulina causes all kinds of drama in Salem.

Chad Brannon makes a cameo on General Hospital. Amanda Setton is back as Brook Lynn Ashton and Brook Lynn has Valentin's baby. Franco's death draws mixed reaction from the hosts, but how should Roger Howarth return to GH?

Adam and Victor team up on The Young and the Restless. Lily draws the line when she sees Victoria sniffing around Billy.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

On the latest Geek Confidential podcast Luke Kerr and Mo Walker review the first two episodes of The CW’s Superman & Lois.

Listen to the episode below and comment at Geek Confidential!

