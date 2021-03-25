Eric Braeden Talks Possibility of The Young and the Restless Retirement: "Hell No!"

Photo Credit: CBS

Eric Braeden is celebrating 41 years as The Young and the Restless' Victor. But does the actor have any plans on changing up his daytime gig as he approaches his 80th birthday on April 3?

The actor told People:

I feel very loyal to The Young and the Restless, very beholden to Victor and very beholden to the audience who has supported us for all those years. I intend to stay as long as I can.

In particular, he's bonded with co-star Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki). Braeden shared:

She has put up with me and I sometimes am not the easiest guy to get along with, sometimes.

He added: