On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: We focus on Sharon chatting with Faith on the phone. She’s calling from Rey’s hospital room where he is feeling a bit better. Faith seems relieved, but Sharon really wants to know if Faith is feeling sickly. The toxins in Rey’s system could have infected them. Sharon wants Faith to hang tight with Nicholas. Faith goes on to say that after a talk with her daddy, she’s ready to start therapy.

Side Note: Nicholas is now the voice of reason? Interesting.

Just then, Nate appears and Sharon tells Faith, bye gurl. Nate says he has something troubling to tell her. Rey is going to be fine, but there is some news about how much poison was found at Sharon’s house . . . and where.

What do you think about Rey’s untimely illness? How long before Adam is blamed for this unfortunate incident? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

