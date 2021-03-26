Darin Brooks

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We focus on Wyatt and Liam talking about . . . Wyatt. He has been going on about how he and Flo are on track, but Wyatt feels badly since Liam’s life is such a dumpster fire.

Liam really wants to hear good news, but makes sure to say that his life is only a train wreck temporarily. Liam thinks Wyatt looks giddy. Wyatt thinks no one actually knows what giddy means. Wyatt is giddy because every little thing he does is made better by Flo. He has found what has been missing. He never wants to be away from his Flo ever again.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) recap: Hope Shows Liam and His Errant Manhood the Door

Wyatt finally gets to the point by saying he has something to share with his brother - a wedding ring! It seems clear that Wyatt is going to ask Flo to join the harem of Mrs. Spencers.

