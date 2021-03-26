The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tries to reclaim daddy status with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) teams up with Quinn (Rena Sofer) to play a little trick on Paris (Diamond White).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Thomas have a tense chat about Hope (Annika Noelle).

Flo (Katrina Bowden) moves a little too quickly for Hope.

Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) take a cautious step forward.

Paris and Hope bond.

Zoe and Quinn bond.

Quinn and Shauna (Denise Richards) make nice.

Brooke wants Liam to keep tabs on Thomas.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has some questions for Brooke concerning Flo.

Everyone reels when a certain someone turns up DEAD.

