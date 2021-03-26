Bill Hayes

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem at Jules’ and Carver’s christening. Eli and Lani are all a twitter with excitement. Lani goes to her Aunt Paulina and thanks her for being so understanding about Julie being the babies’ godmother. Paulina takes that blame saying that she is “always the star of her own movie.” Lani tells her she will always be a big part of the twins’ lives.

Paulina thinks that whatever Doug is doing and whatever Julie is doing (teehee), they should keep on doing it. As she goes to begin the festivities, Doug approaches Paulina. She calls him a “silver fox” and they giggle. He says only his wife calls him that. She asks about his age and Doug says he is “95 years young!”

Side Note: How damn good does Bill Hayes look?!

Outside the Brady Pub, Tripp is checking his iPad for the latest news on Samantha Gene being arrested for the murder of Charlie Dale - which, of course, triggers a flashback of him banging on Charlie’s door.

At University Hospital, Ciara, once again, tells Ben to be gone or she will scream. Ben tells her to do her best because she knows him WAY better than she thinks!

