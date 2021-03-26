Erica Pelosini Leeman Shares Style Inspiration for The Bold and the Beautiful Stars
The Bold and the Beautiful's executive fashion consultant Erica Pelosini is styling the show's stars in the chicest labels. She discussed her creative vision for B&B's characters in a chat with Soap Opera Digest.
What is Pelosini's vision for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)? She stated:
She’s such a fabulous woman. First of all, she looks amazing in everything. I love seeing her in power suits. We’ve been using a lot of Tom Ford power suits; they fit her really nice. We’ve also been using a lot of Chanel jackets. If she wears a Chanel jacket, maybe I’ll put her with some really skinny pants or a short skirt. She always likes high heels, the higher the better. She loves her Saint Laurent heels a lot.
Laid-back Liam's (Scott Clifton) attitude is reflected in his clothing. Pelosini described:
Liam likes to be the guy next door. Super- simple. If I show him a denim jacket, he is the happiest person. So, I dress him a lot in RRL, the Ralph Lauren vintage brand. He loves it. But sometimes, also some Topshop or H&M. Very easy but mix and match, sometimes some Brunello Cucinelli, as well, for his work look.”
What about model Zoe (Kiara Barnes)? She dished:
She’s another one who’s very fun. I like to dress her a little bit fun and fashionable, so I dress her a lot in Gucci. She does some Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Fendi. Very fashionable brands. But again, I mix and match. Sometimes, she’s wearing some Zara pieces with some Gucci accessories, so it’s high/ low.