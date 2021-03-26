The Bold and the Beautiful's executive fashion consultant Erica Pelosini is styling the show's stars in the chicest labels. She discussed her creative vision for B&B's characters in a chat with Soap Opera Digest.

What is Pelosini's vision for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)? She stated:

She’s such a fabulous woman. First of all, she looks amazing in everything. I love seeing her in power suits. We’ve been using a lot of Tom Ford power suits; they fit her really nice. We’ve also been using a lot of Chanel jackets. If she wears a Chanel jacket, maybe I’ll put her with some really skinny pants or a short skirt. She always likes high heels, the higher the better. She loves her Saint Laurent heels a lot.

Laid-back Liam's (Scott Clifton) attitude is reflected in his clothing. Pelosini described:

Liam likes to be the guy next door. Super- simple. If I show him a denim jacket, he is the happiest person. So, I dress him a lot in RRL, the Ralph Lauren vintage brand. He loves it. But sometimes, also some Topshop or H&M. Very easy but mix and match, sometimes some Brunello Cucinelli, as well, for his work look.”

What about model Zoe (Kiara Barnes)? She dished: