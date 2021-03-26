The Young and the Restless fans shouldn't expect exes Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) to reunite anytime soon. Morrow explained to Soap Hub why the former couple isn't headed for a happily-ever-after back in each others' arms...at least for the time being.

Morrow dished:

Nick and Sharon are both in extremely healthy relationships right now. They’re respecting that and that respect is a testament to their relationship. Nick is a big fan of (Sharon’s husband) Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and he’s an even bigger fan of Sharon being with Rey.

He can provide her with a lot of things. There’s nothing going on (between Sharon and Nick) and I actually like that. They’re being grown-up about each other’s relationship. Right now, they’re doing everything they can do to help their daughter [Faith, Alyvia Alyn Lind]. They’re grown-ups now. People change. They experience things differently. They’ll always love each other. They’ll [likely] get back into bed [with each other] at some point over some traumatic experience, but at this moment that is something neither of them are thinking about. They’re happy that the other is in a stable relationship.

Meanwhile, Nick is enjoying a light and breezy relationship with another ex, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Morrow reflected: