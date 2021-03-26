WATCH: Melissa Ordway and Hunter King Tease Newman Baby Drama

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Newman family is never short of drama! Right now, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is trying to become a parent via surrogacy, while Summer (Hunter King) must deal with on-again love Kyle's (Michael Mealor) secret love child.

In a chat with Michael Fairman TV for the soap's 48th anniversary, the Newman kids, in particular the heiresses, talked about their coming problems.

Ordway shared:

It’s crazy. I love that Abby and Devon [Bryton James] are going to make a little baby. That’s like a dream come true for my character, for sure; not for me. but for my character. I’ve been wanting to work with Bryton since I started the show. I love working with him; he’s one of my favorite people to work with. So this story was very exciting for me, so I’m excited to see where it goes. I feel like there's a lot that could happen, so I can't wait to find out how it's going to end. It could b good; it could be bad. Who knows?

Meanwhile, will Summer get one up on Kyle's former fling, Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner), the woman who has his child? King teased:

I mean, she is Phyllis’ [Michelle Stafford] daughter, so I I don’t put it past her to find the dirt and get to the bottom of this situation.

But another redhead might interfere: Sally (Courtney Hope)! King added:

But yeah, it’s an interesting story between Sally Spectra and now this woman from Kyle’s past. So it’s fun, because we haven't had something like this.

Watch the full Newman family chat below.