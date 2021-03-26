Joshua Morrow

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sharon is sitting in her living room reading texts from Adam - but they’re really from Chelsea. She walks across the room and looks distressed when she hears a knock on the door. Nick has arrived. She thinks he’s looking for Faith, who is currently on a ride with Nikki. Nick knows that and is really there to check on Rey. Sharon appears a little frantic because Rey left the hospital and is off talking to Michael.

Sharon assumes that Nick thinks like Nikki and Rey, and blames Adam, Adam, Adam, Adam, for ALL OF THE THINGS. Nick wonders who else could have done it. Sharon dares to bring up something like due process and Nick all but stomps his feet because he doesn’t understand how Sharon could be so naive. She thinks Adam wouldn’t do such a thing because he loves Connor and Chelsea. Nick thinks Adam is mean, mean, mean (whoops, wrong show), and hopes Rey and the entire GCPD nabs him.

Across town, Adam is talking to Chelsea about Chloe - he still doesn’t trust her. He goes on to say that he wishes he could talk to Chelsea. He wants to engage with her. Adam is suspicious. Something strange is going on - so he’s going out. Just then, Rey appears at the door.

How do you think Rey was poisoned? Is Nick right to scold Sharon about Adam? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

