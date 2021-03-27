Days of Our Lives spoiler promo for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021

Brandon Barash

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) have a date, which gives Jake (Brandon Barash) some bad vibes, which makes Gabi wonder if he's jealous.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) warns Brady (Eric Martsolf) that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is in love with him because he can't figure it out for himself.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) isn't pleased when he finds out that Theo (Cameron Johnson) isn't being completely honest with Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Previous Days of Our Lives Spoilers (DAYS): Roman Reminds Kate of Their Heated Past

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is sympathetic to Ben's latest plight with Ciara, and he offers up a way to reach her.

John (Drake Hogestyn) has to make a confession to his beloved Marlena, which I'm sure won't sit well with her.

April Fool's Day will be one to remember!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!