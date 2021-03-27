Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021

Paul Telfer

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Gabi (Camila Banus) slips up and endangers Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Theo (Cameron Johnson) catches site of an ex.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) returns!

Marlena (Deidre Hall) lays down some upsetting truths for Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Xander (Paul Telfer) gets sauced and goes after Roman (Josh Taylor).

Marlena is quite concerned about John’s (Drake Hogestyn) fate.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) visits “Kristen” and wonders why she seems a little off.

Claire (Isabel Durant) deduces that Theo still has feelings for Ciara.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) lets Chanel (Precious Way) know she needs to get to work.

Previous Days of Our Lives Spoilers (DAYS): Cocktails and Controversy Welcome Chanel to Salem

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) asks Vivian (Linda Dano) to control Susan.

Vivian reminds Kristen that she still needs to take care of Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) come face to face with Jan Spears.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) begs Marlena to help him with Ciara.

Meanwhile, Ciara gets cozy with Theo.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) get some help.

Ava (Tamara Braun) breaks down in front of Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Claire fills Belle in on Chanel.

Rafe (Galen Gering) has news for Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) about Charlie Dale.

Hijinks ensue on April Fool’s Day!

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoilers!