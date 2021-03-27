General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021

Nancy Lee Grahn

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) comes to someone’s rescue.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) wants to use his evidence against Jason (Steve Burton) to save his mama.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) plot.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) remains desperate.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Carly (Laura Wright) decide to join forces.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Finn (Michael Easton), and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) support Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) isn’t quite sure things are as they seem.

This week, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) is the focus of Carly’s never-ending ire.

Michael (Chad Duell) heads to prison to sit down with Jason.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Valentin Cozies Up to Brook Lynn and Her Baking Bun

Finn wants to chat with Anna.

Alexis faces the music.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) goes IN on Jason.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) wants to know more about Anna’s plans.

Jackie (Kim Delaney) has words for Peter.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) chats with Curtis (Donnell Turner) about Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry).

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) really wants Carly to slow her roll.

Finn and Chase (Josh Swickard) have a run in.

Lizzie Beth and Cameron (William Lipton) come to blows.