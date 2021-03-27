Sharon Osbourne OUT at The Talk!

Sharon Osbourne Photo: Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

The Talk is all chatted out with Sharon Osbourne. The CBS gabfest announced Osbourne has decided to leave the show. This news comes two weeks after Osbourne's March 10 showdown with co-host Sheryl Underwood over her defense of pal Piers Morgan and his controversial stance against Meghan Markle's bombshell revelations to Oprah about his mistreatment while she was at Buckingham Palace.

In a released statement to The Hollywood Reporter, The Talk said about Osbourne's departure,

The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts. At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race. During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.

During CBS' investigation into the incident, many allegations of racist comments surfaced from Osbourne, an original panelist with the show since its inception in 2010. Claims by former hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini, and a new report by journalist Yashar Ali claim Osbourne called former moderator and co-host Julie Chen "wonton" and "slanty eyes" in a talk with Remini.

The Talk will return with new episodes on April 12 after returning from their pre-scheduled hiatus the week of April 5.