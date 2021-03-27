The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021

Richard Burgi Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) promises to help Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) love life. Later watch for Victor to get a clue on a con going on. Meanwhile, Victor continues to butt heads with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on all fronts. Look for Victor to make a move that heats the feud between Victoria and Adam (Mark Grossman).

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) is stunned by what she stumbles across. Watch for Nikki to spill all.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) is disturbed by Faith's latest antics. Look for Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) to pledge to help Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Sharon: The therapist protects Adam. What will Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) think about this latest move?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) continues to cause trouble. Watch for Lauren to grill her good pal on what's really behind these moves. Later, Phyllis starts to re-think things.

Kyle: Ashland (Richard Burgi) puts the squeeze on the Abbott (Michael Mealor) playboy. Kyle finally admits his dangerous liaison with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) to his father, Jack (Peter Bergman). Just what will happen next for the young lad?

Billy: The Abbott blacksheep (Jason Thompson) hides something from Lily (Christel Khalil).

Amanda: The legal ace has a moral dilemma (Mishael Morgan).

SPRING PREVIEWS

Abby/Chance/Mariah: While Chance is still on assignment the budding journalist (Camryn Grimes) waits to see if she's having his and the Newman Abbott hybrid's (Melissa Ordway) child. Watch for Chance being gone to start to have an effect on Abby. Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah will also start to take stock of how a child on the way may impair their relationships.

Devon/Elena/Nate: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) struggles with which cousin from the Winters clan she should be with, the brooding billionaire or the sexy Dr. Nate (Sean Dominic). Look for Elena to finally choose the one to love.

Amanda/Naya: Amanda seems to have bitten off more than she can chew as she continues searching her past for answers. Watch for Amanda's relationship with Naya (Ptosha Storey) to create more problems.

Victoria/Billy/Lily: Lily's tolerance with Victoria starts to wane with the heiress trying to win Billy back. Watch for Lily to also put Billy in check with his vendetta against Adam.

Victor/Nikki: A medical emergency in the Newman family has the clan coming together. Look for Nikki to make the family put a pin in their feuding and Victor take the lead to make sure his loved one gets the best care.

Kyle/Tara/Ashland: The Abbott playboy is caught up in a tangled web the tycoon has set for him. Ashland is hell bent on destroying Kyle for his affair with Tara. Watch as his revenge plot on Kyle trickles down on Jack, Jabot, and Summer (Hunter King).

Phyllis/Summer/Sally: Red (Michelle Stafford) wants to put Ms. Spectra (Courtney Hope) in her place and cut her down to size. Meanwhile, Sally isn't about to roll over and play dead either. Watch for Sally to hold her own while she goes to someone from her past for help just as Lauren (Tracey Bregman) decides to step into the beef between Sally and Summer, and put an end to it.

Rey/Sharon/Adam/Chelsea: The black sheep Newman makes a stunning confession to Sharon, resulting in the change in the dynamics of their relationship. Meanwhile, Rey is all about nailing Adam for his poisoning, but the young man can't prove he's not behind it all due to Chelsea's frame job.