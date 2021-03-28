The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Is Wary of Thomas' Feelings For Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Katherine Kelly Lang

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) professes his undying love for Hope (Annika Noelle), prompting Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to make a beeline for Liam (Scott Clifton).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Hope Makes a Decision About Her Future

Brooke expresses her concerns to Liam and encourages him to fix his marriage . . . stat!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb-promo-2:21:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Thomas Suspects Vinny Made Some Lab Magic Happen

bb promo-3:21:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Hope Makes a Decision About Her Future

bb spoilers-3:26:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Everyone Is Shaken - Not Stirred - By a Murder Most Foul

bb-promo-2:17:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Liam Is Hot to Expose Thomas