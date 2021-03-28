The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) professes his undying love for Hope (Annika Noelle), prompting Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to make a beeline for Liam (Scott Clifton).

Brooke expresses her concerns to Liam and encourages him to fix his marriage . . . stat!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!