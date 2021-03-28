The Young and the Restless Promo: Nick and Sharon Revisit Old Fears With Faith

The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case

Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) find themselves reliving a familiar nightmare with a different daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Rey's Medical Mystery Is Solved

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a call when she realizes the troubled teen grabbed a bottle of booze and took off from the ranch. Faith's drinking and driving under emotional distress lead to a life-threatening car accident.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Richard Burgi Small
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Ashland Applies Pressure to Kyle

yr recap-3:9:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Kyle and Summer's Romance Heightens

yr promo-3:21:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Rey's Medical Mystery Is Solved

Y&R Victor
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Victor Stirs the Pot