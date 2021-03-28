The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021

Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) find themselves reliving a familiar nightmare with a different daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a call when she realizes the troubled teen grabbed a bottle of booze and took off from the ranch. Faith's drinking and driving under emotional distress lead to a life-threatening car accident.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!