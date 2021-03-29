Dark Shadows Star Robert Rodan Dead at 83

Former Dark Shadows star Robert Rodan (ex-Adam) has died, Deadline notes. The actor, who played a Frankenstein's monster-esque character on the supernatural soap, passed away on March 25 from heart failure at age 83. The news was first shared in a Dark Shadows newsletter called Shadowgram.

Rodan joined Dark Shadows in 1968 in a storyline based on Mary Shelley's classic Frankenstein. His "monster" character, Adam, started out amiable and innocent, but he eventually turned violent after being treated poorly and getting his heart broken. Rodan eventually left behind his acting career to pursue real estate, but he still participated in subsequent DS fan events.

Rodan is survived by three children, daughters Mandi and Laura and son Jordan, and a granddaughter, Brianna.