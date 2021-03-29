Daytime Stars, Alums Join Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu

Whoopi Goldberg, Melissa Fumero, Nathan Fillion

Hulu's upcoming Robot Chicken-esque take on Marvel supervillain M.O.D.O.K will feature several faces familiar to fans of the former ABC Daytime. Series co-creator and star Patton Oswalt revealed during a WonderCon@Home panel One Life to Live alum Nathan Fillion and The View's Whoopi Goldberg will guest star in Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., voicing Wonder Man and Poundcakes respectively. Mad Men's Jon Hamm guests as Iron Man and SNL's Bill Hader will play Angar the Screamer and The Leader.

Fillion's fellow OLTL grad, Melissa Fumero, has a series regular role in the animated comedy, voicing the titular M.O.D.O.K's daughter. Here's more from the press release:

In Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. debuts May 21 on Hulu.