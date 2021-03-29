General Hospital spoiler promo for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Robert (Tristan Rogers) catches Carly (Laura Wright) doing something she probably shouldn't be doing.

Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) face off against Peter (Wes Ramsey), while Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Taggert (Réal Andrews) face the judge.

Jason (Steve Burton) refuses Carly in no uncertain terms.

Watch the promo below