Hackman Capital to Give CBS Television City $1.25 Billion Makeover

Gary Minnaert/WikiCommons/Public Domain

Hackman Capital is gearing up to give CBS Television City a big transformation. The real estate developer is spending $1.25 billion to overhaul the West Hollywood landmark. Deadline is reporting Hackman will add sound stages, along with 1.13 million square feet of new space, which will serve "the needs of a modern studio and promote innovation and sustainability in production and operations."

The sound stages will double to 15 from the current eight and add new production support facilities, offices for rent, and a garage structure to house up to 5,300 vehicles. The facility, which has The Price Is Right, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Late Late Show with James Corden, just to name a few, filming there, will see two stages on the east side of the lot, built in the '90s, razed, while four original stages built by CBS would be preserved, along with other historical design elements.