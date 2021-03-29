Precious Way Dishes Joining Days of Our Lives as Chanel

Days of Our Lives newcomer Precious Way is thrilled to be in Salem as Chanel. The rapper-actress, who plays Paulina's (Jackée Harry) daughter, shared with Soap Opera Digest just what made the role so special for her.

RELATED: Precious Way Cast on Days of Our Lives as Jackée Harry's Daughter

Way explained:

A couple of years ago, my grandmother passed, who was my hero, and she was so into what she called her stories,. All I remember is you would catch a hot hand if you changed the channel and cut off her stories. She was so serious about it. And I was so young that I couldn’t remember which one was her favorite. So when I found out that I was going to be on a soap, I was so excited, like, ‘This is for my grandmother. This is a special thing from me to her.’ I was talking to my sister a couple of months ago and I didn’t tell her I was going to be on the show. I wanted her to give me an honest answer [when I asked what my grandmother watched] and she said, ‘I think her favorite one was DAYS OF OUR LIVES,’ and I was like, ‘Don’t say that.’ And then I told her the news and I almost cried, like, ‘How does that even happen? How does it work out like that?’ 

Way is loving working with her new castmates, saying:

Well, first of all, everybody is absolutely gorgeous here. I mean, everybody. And I feel like everyone’s spirits match. The way I’ve experienced everybody here, they are as beautiful in how they interact with me as how they look, which is really good. Jackée [Harry, Paulina] is a legend, oh my goodness. I always tell her every day, ‘I am so blessed to come here and work with you and just be around you, learn from you.’ She is a legend and she really lives up to it. I love it. Sal [Stowers, Lani] is so beautiful. She has such a great, loving energy, so we have that element in our scenes together. And everybody else has been really great.

What can we expect to see from Chanel? She teased:

All kinds of trouble! It depends on who you ask, but if you ask Chanel, it’s good, fun trouble.

