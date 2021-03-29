Reylynn Caster Joins The Young and the Restless as Faith

The Young and the Restless is welcoming a new Faith Newman. Deadline reports that actress Reylynn Caster has joined the soap as Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon's (Sharon Case) youngest child.

RELATED: Alyvia Alyn Lind Will Headline Syfy's 'Chucky' Reboot

The website states that Alyvia Alyn Lind, who currently plays Faith, is departing Y&R for her recently-announced role in Syfy's Chucky reboot. Caster will appear in Genoa City beginning Monday, April 12. Lind has played Faith since 2013.

Fans may recognize 18-year-old Caster from her roles on three different sitcoms: Netflix's The Big Show Show, ABC's American Housewife, and CBS' Me, Myself and I.