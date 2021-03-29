Sherri Shepherd to Star in and Produce Pilot Black Don't Crack

Sherri Shepherd is just booked and busy these days. In addition to her recurring role on ABC's Call Your Mother and co-hosting Dish Nation, the former co-host of The View is gearing up to headline a multi-camera comedy pilot for the Mouse House, Black Don't Crack, Deadline is reporting. The sitcom centers on three former sorority sisters who lose touch with each other after college. They find themselves reuniting at a crucial juncture in their lives.

The ladies will realize it's okay sometimes to crack and when it happens, friends will have your back like nobody else. Shepherd will star as Angela Wright, a New Yorker who is described as "somewhere between 45 and death, but it’s hard to tell because 'black don’t crack.' She’s a single mom who put aside her musical dreams to raise her son after her husband died. She’s been holding it down alone for years, taking care of her family instead of herself. When she is confronted with a personal crisis, she reunites with her sorority sisters to recapture the passion, ambition and sisterhood of their college glory days."

The pilot will be executive produced by Viola Davis, her husband Julius Tennon, Larry Wilmore, and Regina Hicks. Shepherd will serve as producer as well. Kelly Park will direct the pilot and Hicks will write the pilot. Shepherd announced on Twitter,

Rounding out the cast will be Essence Atkins, Tisha Campbell, Tahj Mowry, Beth Grant, and Isaiah Mustafa. Campbell will play Tasha Marks, a trendy and fab Atlanta restaurateur who makes trends and doesn't follow them. She tells it like it is and is brutally honest, sometimes to a fault, with her friends but is also avoiding a truth going on in her own life. While her professional life is a hit, Tasha claims she doesn't need a man in her life to mess with what she's created.

Atkins will play Nia Hillis Davis, a bougie wife of a GOP politician who has lost touch with the fun college girl she used to be. She has some cracks in her perfect life that she goes hard to cover up. Nia is considered uptight and pretentious. She is also loveable but is always the voice of positivity, even when she doesn't know what's going on. Mowry will play Angela's 20-something son Khalil, a recent college grad who has huge ideas and dreams but has yet to get them off the ground as he lives in his mom's basement and is still dependent on her from giving him money to doing his laundry.

Grant is playing Nancy, Angela's acid-tongued mother-in-law who adores her grandson but is hard on his mom. Nancy can be tough, demanding. caustic, and clueless on her prejudices. As Nancy is a thorn in Angela's side, the two need each other. Mustafa plays Charles Daniels, a former football player and the co-owner of Tasha's restaurant and bar in Atlanta. He's listed as "handsome and oozes charm and swagger. He’s full of stories from back in his glory days and is comfortable being the center of attention. He could be perceived as cocky, but he’s ultimately the kind of dependable, good guy you want in your corner."