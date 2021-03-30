CBS Shoots Down Sharon Osbourne Payout Rumor: "False, Inaccurate, or Untrue"

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

CBS is putting the kibosh on a report that they gave exiting The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne a hefty payout. The New York Post reported Osbourne allegedly received a sum of $5 to $10 million to leave the daytime gab fest and was given the green light to spin the narrative that it was her decision to leave the show and claimed she would be discussing her exit “when she is ready... She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets."

Don't believe the hype. In a statement to The Los Angeles Times, CBS is debunking the payout rumors rumbling. The Eye Network told the newspaper,

False, inaccurate or untrue. Take your pick

Osbourne, who was the only original panelist of The Talk since its inception 11 years ago, left the show after CBS investigated the March 10 episode. During the show, Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood got into a heated debate over Piers Morgan and his comments surrounding Meghan Markle's revelations in her interview with Oprah regarding her treatment by Buckingham Palace.

The Talk returns on April 12 with brand-new episodes after the show was placed on hiatus pending the results of the investigation.