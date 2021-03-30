DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville and Joshua Baldwin react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless news and storylines.

They also weigh in on Sharon Osbourne exiting The Talk.

Wyatt proposes on The Bold and the Beautiful. Flo is officially a Logan.

Chanelle makes a splash on Days of Our Lives with her arrival in Salem. The Horton christening was wonderful soapy drama. Jan Spears is returning to Salem. Ben and Ciara fans got wonderful flashbacks of their romance.

Nina discovers Sonny is alive on General Hospital. What is Brook Lynn's plot to get the Quartermaine shares back? Should GH begin to groom BLQ as Port Charles' next Tracey Quartermaine? Should she end up with Valentin or should the show revisit her relationship with Nikolas and create a Brook Lynn/Nikolas/Ava triangle? Or maybe Brook Lynn should fall for a manny that takes care of her child?

Why is The Young and the Restless doing so much telling? Where is the drama? Why is Faith's storyline mostly off screen texting? Melissa Claire Egan is fantastic at portraying a crazy character, but Y&R seems to be sacrificing a potentially good gaslighting storyline at the alter of Adam. Meanwhile, Amanda is being asked by a character audiences barely know to defend an offscreen grandfather from allegedly killing an offscreen father.

