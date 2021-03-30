LISTEN: Sharon Case Remembers Guesting on Beverly Hills, 90210

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Sharon Case (Sharon) doesn't just dominate Genoa City, Wisconsin; in fact, she popped up in another famous city: Beverly Hills, California! The actress guested on Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling's podcast 90210MG and recalled her guest stints on Beverly Hills, 90210, as well as what she's up to at Y&R these days.

Case got to work with another now-famous face on the teen sudser: eventual Friends star Matthew Perry! Case remembered:

I always thought that we kissed in that episode and I think I said that to a couple people, and then, when I re-watched it recently to come on the podcast just to refresh my memory, I didn't see a kissing scene.

Perhaps, as was later suggested, the smooching scene got cut. In one episode, Case did get to work with Ian Ziering. She dished:

I remember how he came into the hair and makeup trailer, just came banging in, like this is just his house. He just threw the door open, started shouting things, but he was really funny and I was taken aback, but he was really silly like that. He was just really natural and not flirty or not, certainly isn’t quiet.

