Geek Confidential #100: Top 5 Soap Stars-Turned Superheroes

Celebrating 100 episodes of the Geek Confidential podcast!
On this week's Geek Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Dan Pearce and Mo Walker are celebrating Geek Confidential's 100th episode!

In this very special crossover podcast, the GC crew are taking a page from its older sister podcast, Daytime Confidential, and are counting down the Top 5 Soap Stars-Turned Superheroes!

Listen as they reveal their picks and Mo tries to pull a fast one!

Comment on Geek Confidential's 100th episode at here!

All this and much more on 100th episode of Geek Confidential!

