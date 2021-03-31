Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We begin with Thomas and Hope having a little discussion. Just as we things get revved up, the phone rings and Hope is distracted.

In another room, Ridge and Brooke are once again getting into it about Thomas. Brooke says she wouldn’t be a “responsible mother” if she wasn’t concerned about Thomas’ intentions toward her daughter.

Side Note: Somebody should ask Bridget if Brooke has ever been a responsible mother.

Ridge is stammering on about what the hell Thomas did to inspire Brooke’s worry - other than hide Beth and gaslight Douglas. Ridge thinks that Brooke can give the benefit of the doubt to everyone except Thomas. He had a brain injury and stuff. Meanwhile, Thomas is listening outside the door.

Brooke goes on to say she gets he is turning things around, but she is still concerned about her daughter (Hope, not Bridget). Ridge says that Thomas needs love and support, not doubt. Brooke is proud of the strides he has made, but wants him to steer clear of Hope. She thinks Ridge has a point, but still wants him away from Hope. They continue arguing about their children whilst Thomas listens in.

