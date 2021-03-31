Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of March 31, 2021

Another World
- Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) will star as a legendary Blues musician in the movie Hate to See You Go
All My Children
- Jacob Young (ex-J.R.) has filmed an ad for Mr. Cool heating and air services
- Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca) will join the English voice cast of the video game NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
As the World Turns
- Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) will play Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout; she will also produce it
- Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) features on the soundtrack to the award-winning musical Once On This Island, out now on limited-edition vinyl from Broadway Records
- Ryan Serhant (ex-Evan) stars on Season 9 of Million Dollar Listing New York, back on Bravo on May 6 at 9 PM EST
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Usher (ex-Raymond) will appear in the documentary Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days, airing April 26 on ABC at 8 PM EST
- Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge) will appear on the Finnish version of Big Brother
- Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) appears in the upcoming movie Lady of the Manor, Justin Long's directorial debut
Days of Our Lives
- Kyle Brandt (ex-Philip) hosts two popular podcasts: the sports staple Good Morning Football on the NFL Network and the new hit 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt on the Ringer Network
- Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Shane)'s classic sitcom The Nanny is coming to HBO Max on April 1
General Hospital
Guiding Light
- Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah) has released a new song and video, "Money Ho (Let's Get Down To Business)"; her album, Women of Tomorrow, is out May 7
- Michael O'Leary (ex-Rick) shared on Twitter that he will play Howard Kirkland on an episode of FBI: Most Wanted
One Life to Live
Port Charles
- Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) shared on Instagram that he's filming a movie with the working title Mother in Law
Search for Tomorrow
The Young and the Restless