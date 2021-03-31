Eric Martsolf

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Theo and Ciara reminiscing over classic cartoons. Theo thinks she loves Wile E. Coyote because she loves the underdog. Ciara is way more concerned with getting a little ice cream. In the midst of their bonding, Ciara says she really wants to forget that everyone told her that she is married to a serial killer.

Down the hall, Ben and Marlena are having a meeting to discuss Ciara’s plight. Ben really hopes that Doc can help him.

At the DiMera mansion, Gabi is tending to Philip’s wounds - in a very sultry manner - when Kate and Jake arrive. Kate wonders what the hell is going on, while Philip acts coy.

Across town, “Susan” wonders why Chloe is all dressed up and where Brady is. Chloe informs her that Brady is at Statesville visiting “Kristen”.

At Statesville, Susan is going on and on about how Kristen is not the boss of her when Brady arrives and almost catches her in full Susan form. Kristen stumbles and stutters whilst trying to greet her clueless beau.

That’s how our day began in Salem. What do you think about Gabi and Philip’s budding partnership? Will Brady ever get a clue? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

