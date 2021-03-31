Dan Feuerriegel, Alison Sweeney, James Scott

That's right, kids. Stefano's (Joe Mascolo) favorite child is finally returning to Salem! Setside sources tell me Dan Feuerriegel is slipping into the role of Elvis "EJ" DiMera (previously played by fan favorite James Scott) this summer on Days of Our Lives.

Feuerriegel is best known for his role as Agron in Starz's hit Spartacus franchise. The actor appeared in Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned.

Viewers last saw Stefano and Susan's (Stacy Haiduk) son in 2014, after EJ was gunned down in the park by Clyde Weston's (James Read) thugs. Well, actually, we saw him briefly reunite with lady love Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) for a 2015 segment of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Although Sami and the audience saw EJ's body in the morgue back in '14, it was later revealed Kristen (then played by Eileen Davidson) injected her adopted brother with Dr. Rolf's (William Utay) bring-em-back-alive serum. EJ was eventually rescued, reuniting with Sami and their kids off screen, but not before he was injured in an explosion.

While EJ has been recuperating in Europe, his half siblings have been battling for control of DiMera Enterprises. Look for Feuerriegel's NuEJ to add to the drama starting this summer.