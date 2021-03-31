Steve Harvey to Host Earth, Wind & Fire 'Verzuz' The Isley Brothers April 4

Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Harvey has yet another hosting gig to add to his vast resume. The radio, game and daytime talk show host will host the upcoming Verzuz battle between legendary R&B groups Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers. Fans of Harvey's know that throughout his career he has paid tribute to EWF's music by playing it throughout his comedy routine and is also a personal close friend with Ron Isley, the lead singer of his family's group.

When news of the battle itself was revealed to Harvey last week, he excitedly exclaimed,

You talking about that damn living legend himself Ronald Isley, who is a personal friend of mine?! Against the greatest damn group ever formed.. The elements?!

It's safe to say Harvey is for the event. Watch his reaction and see him sing their songs below.

Verzuz began in March 2020 when the country shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and featured music producers and rappers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland going on Instagram Live and playing song for song against the other. Soon, the event became a partnership with Apple Music and saw two artists, producers, and songwriters facing off against the other with 20 rounds of music in a friendly battle, all on IG Live, while viewers commented.

On Tuesday, the official account for Verzuz posted a throwback of Harvey performing in The Original Kings of Comedy film, where he discusses his love for EWF and announcing he will host the epic event.

Verzuz with Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers will take place on IG on the official Verzuz IG account or on Triller as part of the new deal created by Swizz and Tim on Sunday, April 4 (EASTER SUNDAY!) at 8 PM EST/5PM PST.