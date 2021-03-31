The Locher Room Stages All-Star Agnes Nixon Tribute

Alan Locher will welcome an all-star cast for a tribute to soap legend Agnes Nixon. To honor the late creator of All My Children and One Life to Live and co-creator of Loving, Locher is reuniting with a number of daytime luminaries in The Locher Room.

Joining Locher will be Nixon's son BobSusan Lucci (ex-Erica, AMC), Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, AMC), Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, OLTL), Peter Bergman (ex-Cliff, AMC), Carol Burnett (ex-Verla, AMC), and Darnell Williams (ex-Jesse, AMC). 

Tune in to the tribute March 31 at 3 PM EST here.

