The Young and the Restless Casts Jack Landron as Amanda's Grandfather

Photo provided by CBS

More of Amanda's (Mishael Morgan) family is popping up in Genoa City. The Young and the Restless has tapped Jack Landron to play Amanda's grandfather, Sutton Ames.

Landron, a folk singer, songwriter, and actor, has appeared on TV shows Jane The Virgin, Grey's Anatomy, Shameless, and I'm Dying Up Here and has appeared in short films such as Song From a Blackbird and The Prince of Havana.

What has Amanda meeting up with her grandpappy? Could it be the family drama she gets pulled into later this spring?

Look for Landron to make his first appearance April 5.