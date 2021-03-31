Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: We focus today on Faith up in the hospital after her drinking and driving escapades. Faith is unconscious whilst Rey and Sharon lament over her condition. Rey doesn't want Sharon to give up hope.

Sharon can’t bear to think about what could happen after some random stranger saved Faith. Who could this random stranger possibly be? How did they have cell service when she and Nick were also out searching in and amongst the sketchy areas of Genoa City? Whomever it was took off before the authorities could identify them. Sharon wonders if the random “he” could be responsible for Faith’s accident - cue ADAM ADAM ADAM ADAM ADAM ADAM ADAM!

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) recap: Nick and Sharon Spar Over Adam

Rey reports it appears that no one else was involved. There were no skid marks on the road and it seems that Faith simply went barreling into a tree. Sharon says that Faith’s bloodwork came back positive for alcohol and she doesn’t really even know how to drive! Thank goodness for this mystery person . . . who could the good samaritan possibly be?

What are your thinking of Faith reliving Cassie’s death scene? Will this incident propel Sharon back into Adam’s arms? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!