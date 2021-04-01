Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Today we focus on Brooke and Thomas reviewing his post-tumor progress. Brooke is impressed with the changes he has made. Thomas tells her that being a good father to Douglas is important to him, and Hope has been such a good influence on his child.

Brooke switches gears quickly and wonders why Thomas insists on infusing Hope into every conversation. Thomas thinks she is being defensive, while he was just trying to explain how Hope has been great for Douglas and him as well. This constant referral to Hope makes Brooke nervous. Thomas doesn’t get it.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) recap: Brooke Sets Ridge Straight About Thomas

Thomas wants to pitch in to help Hope both at work and at home. Brooke wants him to back off because Liam is Hope’s destiny.

Thomas does not think Hope will be fulfilled with Liam. He thinks he is a womanizer. Brooke wants him to shut it down. She thinks Hope is like a drug to Thomas and he is still obsessed with her. Brooke says, flat out, he will never be with Hope.

Are Brooke’s suspicions of Thomas founded? Is Thomas right to think that Hope and Liam should be dunzo? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

