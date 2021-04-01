Camryn Grimes Discusses Mariah's Surrogacy on The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless' Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is embarking on a unique journey: becoming a surrogate for Abby (Melissa Ordway). Grimes shared with Soap Opera Digest why she's excited about the storyline and what it's like playing an on-screen pregnancy.
Grimes is thrilled about her character's direction, explaining:
I love it. It’s always flattering to me to be given a story, and especially one that is big and really important and changes the landscape in some way, like bringing on a new life and new character. As an actor, you can go, ‘Oh, cool, that’s something I had to do with,’ and that’s a great feeling.’
Asked about the fan response regarding Mariah's surrogacy, the two-time Emmy winner replied:
I know there are some people who aren’t too happy with it, and although I can completely understand where they’re coming from, I never felt that way. I just thought what an amazing opportunity it was to tell the story of surrogacy and make other women less scared of the idea and show a real, beautiful journey of how there are lots of ways to bring a life into the world. It’s my first time being fake pregnant and that’s a huge honor.
Has she tried on pregnancy pads yet? She dished:
I have and I liked it a little too much. I very much want to have kids and it’s hard because a few of my friends are pregnant right now and others are talking about getting pregnant. Since we’re in a pandemic, there’s more time to think about it. I realize that I’m in my 30s and entering this new chapter now where people my age are getting married and having kids, which means taking on new titles. It’s cool that I’ll be fake pregnant and it’s an opportunity to see what I look like in maternity clothes.