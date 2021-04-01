Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is embarking on a unique journey: becoming a surrogate for Abby (Melissa Ordway). Grimes shared with Soap Opera Digest why she's excited about the storyline and what it's like playing an on-screen pregnancy.

Grimes is thrilled about her character's direction, explaining:

I love it. It’s always flattering to me to be given a story, and especially one that is big and really important and changes the landscape in some way, like bringing on a new life and new character. As an actor, you can go, ‘Oh, cool, that’s something I had to do with,’ and that’s a great feeling.’

Asked about the fan response regarding Mariah's surrogacy, the two-time Emmy winner replied:

I know there are some people who aren’t too happy with it, and although I can completely understand where they’re coming from, I never felt that way. I just thought what an amazing opportunity it was to tell the story of surrogacy and make other women less scared of the idea and show a real, beautiful journey of how there are lots of ways to bring a life into the world. It’s my first time being fake pregnant and that’s a huge honor.

Has she tried on pregnancy pads yet? She dished: